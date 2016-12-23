Sports Nutrition Market in US 2016-2020 - Product Type, End User & Distribution Channel - Expected to Grow 8% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecast the sports nutrition market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the period 2016-2020.

The Sports Nutrition Market in the US 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is continuous change in sporting lifestyle. Continuous product innovation and improvements in sports nutrition have widened the consumer base. The market is no longer restricted to professional athletes and body builders. Health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts are increasingly seeking the help of sports nutrition to achieve their health goals. Thus, bodybuilders, athletes, recreational users, and lifestyle users constitute the four main user groups of sports nutrition.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in interest in fitness. Sports and physical fitness activities play a significant role in promoting health and wellness among children and adults. Such activities also constitute an integral strategy for stemming childhood obesity, which is a critical health risk in the US.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is packaged food brands actively positioning themselves as nutritional supplement brands. The demand for sports nutrition products is reducing because of the influx of several natural and organic healthy food products such as breakfast cereals, fresh fruits, low-fat yogurt, and meal replacements. These products pose a major threat to sports nutrition products because they are comparatively cheaper. Increase in awareness about natural and organic foods is further affecting the demand for sports nutrition products.

