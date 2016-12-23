Company Announcement No. 120, 2016 - EURIBOR3, Fixing of Coupon With Effect as From 1 January 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The coupons for the FRNs listed below will change taking effect 1 January 2017. The new coupons will be in force from 1 January 2017 - 31 Marts 2017.





FRNs without interest rate cap, EURIBOR3:





ISIN-code

DK0002017078, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.0000 % p.a.





ISIN-code

LU1110205314, maturity 2019, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.00 % p.a.





Questions can be directed to Ole Hansen phone no. +45 55 47 38 69.





Yours faithfully

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

CONTACT:

