sprite-preloader
Samstag, 24.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.12.2016 | 14:15
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Company Announcement No. 120, 2016 - EURIBOR3, Fixing of Coupon With Effect as From 1 January 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The coupons for the FRNs listed below will change taking effect 1 January 2017. The new coupons will be in force from 1 January 2017 - 31 Marts 2017.

FRNs without interest rate cap, EURIBOR3:

ISIN-code
DK0002017078, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.0000 % p.a.

ISIN-code
LU1110205314, maturity 2019, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.00 % p.a.

Questions can be directed to Ole Hansen phone no. +45 55 47 38 69.

Yours faithfully
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordea-kredit/r/company-announcement-no--120--2016---euribor3--fixing-of-coupon-with-effect-as-from-1-january-2017-,c2156550

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/105/2156550/a0bd7f5edcca332f.pdf

Fixing of coupon with effect as from 1 January 2017


© 2016 PR Newswire