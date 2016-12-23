LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTCQX: LSGOF)

LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOF

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 23 Dec 2016

Name of applicant: Land Securities Group PLC Name of scheme: Land Securities 2012 Sharesave Scheme Period of return: From: 20 June 2016 To: 19 December 2016 Balance of unallotted securities 264,228 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 53,940 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 210,288 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Louise Miller, Senior Assistant Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 0207 024 5257

