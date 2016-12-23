

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG (PPG) Friday a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Mexico-based Plaka plasterboard and cement-board business to Knauf International GmbH. The financial terms were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017. The business employs about 200 people and operates a manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico.



PPG acquired the Plaka business in 2014 as part of its acquisition of Comex, S.A. de C.V. Plaka, with approximate sales of $30 million in 2015, manufactures plasterboard, cement board and drywall primarily for the Mexican construction market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX