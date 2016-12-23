Crowd Analytics Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Security Threats & Need for Intelligent Video Systems -- Research and Markets







DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Crowd Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

Estimations suggest the Global Crowd Analytics Market will grow from USD 385.1 million in 2016 to USD 1.1 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3%.

The crowd analytics market is growing rapidly as the organizations are more focused on gaining valuable consumer insights and maintain a security in populated places. However, factors such as higher initial upfront cost affecting budgets are the major restraints in the overall growth of the market.

Crowd analytics solutions have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) & retail, travel & tourism, transportation, media & entertainment, public safety, healthcare & life sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and others. The travel and tourism vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the increasing adoption of crowd analytics solution to gain comprehensive business intelligence and expand the business.

APAC includes emerging economies, such as India and China, which are rapidly deploying crowd analytics solutions. This is mainly due to the digitization of businesses and adoption of cloud services by small, medium, and large enterprises in the region.

Companies Mentioned:

AGT International

Crowd Dynamics

Crowdanalytix, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Savannah Simulations AG

Securion Systems

Sightcorp BV.

Spigit, Inc.

Walkbase

Wavestore

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, by Component

8 Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

9 Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

10 Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, by Organization Size

11 Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, by Vertical

12 Geographic Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Key Innovators

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7mdkc3/crowd_analytics

