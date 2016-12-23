The RepRisk ESG Risk Platform is the world's most comprehensive database on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks

RepRisk, the leading provider of dynamic business intelligence on ESG risks, announced today that its ESG Risk Platform now covers over 20,000 projects across every sector and country in the world.

"Projects such as mines, pipelines, factory complexes, and chemical plants can bear significant ESG risks and this information is particularly relevant to our banking clients," said Nicole Streuli-Fuerst, Head of Operations and Research at RepRisk. "We add to our ESG Risk Platform up to ten new projects per day that are exposed to ESG risks for the first time. This fast growth is possible because RepRisk research is updated on a daily basis, in 15 languages. Every day, we capture and analyze new risk information."

RepRisk systematically captures, analyzes, and quantifies ESG risks related to any company, project, sector, and country around the world with the goal of providing users with timely, curated data to support their decision-making with respect to their clients, business transactions, suppliers, and investments.

The focus is transparency how RepRisk can provide information to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that may, in turn, translate into reputational, compliance, or financial risks.

The RepRisk ESG Risk Platform is used by leading financial institutions and corporates globally as a due diligence, research, and monitoring tool in risk management, compliance, investment management, corporate benchmarking, and supplier risk.

About RepRisk:

RepRisk is a leading business intelligence provider, specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk analytics and metrics.

Harnessing a proprietary, systematic framework that leverages cutting-edge technology and hands-on human intelligence in 15 languages, RepRisk curates and delivers dynamic risk information for an unlimited universe of companies.

Since 2006, RepRisk has built and continues to grow the world's most comprehensive ESG risk database, which serves as a due diligence, research, and monitoring tool in risk management, compliance, investment management, corporate benchmarking, and supplier risk. The database currently includes risk profiles for over 79,000 listed and non-listed companies, 20,000 projects, as well as for every sector and country in the world.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide including global banks, insurance providers, investment managers, and corporates, helping them to manage ESG and reputational risks in day-to-day business.

RepRisk provides the transparency needed to enable better, more informed decisions.

