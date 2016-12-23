

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) said that the Federal Court of Justice in a final judgment has dismissed claims of 1.2 billion euros asserted by U.S. hedge funds against the company.



The Federal Court of Justice dismissed the appeal lodged by 19 plaintiffs against the non-admission of an appeal against the appeal judgment of the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart of 26 March 2015.



The U.S. hedge funds had last asserted claims against Porsche SE of around 1.2 billion euro due to alleged damages arising from alleged short selling transactions as well as swaps and options relating to ordinary shares of Volkswagen AG in 2008.



With the Federal Court of Justice's decision, the claim has now been dismissed in a final judgment. The Regional Court of Stuttgart and the Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart had earlier dismissed the plaintiffs' earlier appeals.



Dr. Manfred Döss, member of the executive board of Porsche SE responsible for legal affairs and compliance, said, 'With this decision, for the first time claims for over one billion euro against Porsche SE were dismissed in a final judgment of Germany's highest civil court. After the final acquittal in the criminal proceedings in July 2016, this is the next important step for our company.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX