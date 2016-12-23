CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- 2020 On-site, the only company bringing state-of-the-art mobile vision centers on-site to businesses, announced today that it has expanded to Chicago, enabling employees to get a comprehensive eye exam at their place of work in 15 minutes. 2020 On-site is headquartered in Boston, where it serves 300+ corporate clients including Wayfair, Microsoft, Ocean Spray, Pfizer and Uber. In Chicago, 2020 On-site is already working with nearly 20 businesses that took advantage of a beta program, including Elgin Sweeper, YMCA of Metro Chicago, GoHealth, Hydraforce, Griffith Foods, Freeborn & Peters and Flexera Software.

Vision is an essential element of health that many Americans forgo, even though most health insurance plans cover the annual vision exams recommended by the American Optometric Association (AOA). These exams are important for:

Vision correction - something 8 out of 10 U.S. adults require, whether they know it or not.

Detecting serious chronic conditions such as diabetes, MS, hypertension and high cholesterol.

Detecting and correcting Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as Digital Eye Strain - a condition resulting from focusing the eye on a computer, smartphone or other display device for long, uninterrupted periods of time.

Yet only 50 percent of Americans have had an eye exam in the past 12 months. While some very large companies have tried to address this issue by building health clinics at their locations, that is not an option for most organizations. 2020 On-site makes high-end vision care accessible to employees of companies as small as 50 employees by bringing the equipment and optometrist directly to their office.

Howard Bornstein founded 2020 On-site after experiencing his own frustration in obtaining an eye exam several years ago. "It was hard to find time during the busy work week to get an exam, and when I did, there was a lot of waiting around. It was also very expensive, and I had to go in person multiple times for the exam and then to pick up my glasses -- there was just a lot of friction," recalls Bornstein. "I thought, 'There has to be a better way to do this.' So we transformed an RV to a high-end optometrist's office, equipped it with state-of-the-art digital optometry equipment, and now we bring the eye doctor to your office." Appointments are booked online and take just 15-20 minutes. 2020 On-site offers a full selection of glasses and contact lenses on the truck, and orders are shipped to the patient's home. The process is completely paperless.

Bornstein says 2020 On-site decided to expand to Chicago primarily due to the density of mid to large businesses based there. "There are a large number of businesses with 200-2000 employees in Chicago, and that tends to be our sweet spot," said Bornstein. "Chicagoans also tend to have very long commutes, which makes it hard for them to get to the eye doctor, making 2020 On-site a really convenient option." The city also offers a friendly regulatory environment with respect to mobile businesses.

One of the first companies in Chicago to offer 2020 On-Site as a benefit to its employees was Elgin Sweeper. "We're always looking for ways to engage our employees in programs that will improve their health," said Trish McCormick, HR Administrator at Elgin Sweeper. "2020's service was so easy for us to execute and our employees loved it. We're excited to continue to work with them in the future."

To learn more about 2020 On-site's services or to schedule a vision care day at your business or school, visit www.2020onsite.com. 2020 On-site's local office is located at 222 W Merchandise Mart Plaza #1230, Chicago, IL 60654. The company already employs a full medical team in Chicago, with more hires to come.

About 2020 On-Site

2020 On-Site is revolutionizing how vision care is delivered. 2020 is the only company bringing state-of-the-art mobile vision centers to businesses and schools so employees and students can get a comprehensive digital eye exam right outside their front door. Each mobile vision center is outfitted with a retail store that enables customers to purchase contacts and glasses on board. 2020 On-Site has more than 300 corporate clients in Boston, Atlanta and Chicago, and is continuing to expand across the country. For more information please visit, www.2020Onsite.com.

