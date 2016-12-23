CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVT), an intellectual property licensing and innovation company ("Inventergy" or the "Company"), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with investment funds affiliated with Fortress Investment Group LLC (collectively "Fortress") under which Fortress may fund, at its discretion, an enhanced enforcement program to further monetize Inventergy's 740 telecommunications patent assets that the Company previously acquired from Panasonic, Nokia and Huawei. This Agreement implements the arrangement that was outlined in a letter of intent between the two parties announced on September 29, 2016, and will become fully effective upon approval by Inventergy's shareholders, which is expected to occur prior to March 31, 2017.

