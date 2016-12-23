sprite-preloader
Samstag, 24.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,861 Euro		+0,05
+0,73 %
WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6P7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,888
7,078
23.12.
6,963
7,077
23.12.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC6,861+0,73 %