LONDON, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Diagnostics & Monitoring, Surgical, ECG, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Ultrasound, Echocardiograms, Doppler Foetal Monitors, CT-Scan, PET/SPECT, Cardiac CT MRI, Stents, Valves, Pacemakers, Occlusion Devices, Cannulae, Electrosurgical Devices, Accessories/Consumables, Guidewires, Catheters

The global cardiovascular devices market was valued at $40.05bn in 2016. Visiongain estimates that this market will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the first half of the forecast period and reach $54.22bn in 2021.This market is estimated to grow faster in the second half of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach $81.38bn in 2027. The global cardiovascular devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2027.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new report you find142 page reportyou will receive130 charts (tables and figures)- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 142 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global cardiovascular devices market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

Report Scope

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market forecast 2017-2027

Global Cardiovascular Devices National Market forecast 2017-2027, covering:

- US

- Canada

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Japan

- China

- India

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of the World

Individual revenue forecasts 2017-2027 by application and by devices:

• Global Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market:

- Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG)

- Holter Monitors

- Event Monitors

- Implantable Loop Recorders

- Ultrasound (ECG and Doppler Foetal Monitor)

- Computed Tomography (CT-Scan) (PET/SPECT and Cardiac CT)

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Global Surgical Devices Market:

- Stents

- Valves

- Pacemakers

- Occlusion Devices

- Cannulae

- Electrosurgical Devices

- Accessories/Consumables (Guidewires and Catheters)

Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the cardiovascular devices market for the period 2017-2027.

Assessment of selected leading companies, examining recent performance and outlooks:

• St. Jude Medical, Inc.,

• Abbott Laboratories

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Cook Medical

• Terumo Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Cardiovascular Devices Market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast 2017-2027: Diagnostics & Monitoring, Surgical, ECG, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Ultrasound, Echocardiograms, Doppler Foetal Monitors, CT-Scan, PET/SPECT, Cardiac CT MRI, Stents, Valves, Pacemakers, Occlusion Devices, Cannulae, Electrosurgical Devices, Accessories/Consumables, Guidewires, Catheters.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1768/Global-Cardiovascular-Devices-Market-Forecast-2017-2027

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

AliveCor, Inc.

B. Bran Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific

British Heart Foundation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

Cook Medical, Inc.

Covidien

Econet GmBH

Ethicon

European Commission

FDA

GE Healthcare

Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA)

Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

MedAxiom

Medtronic plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MicroVention

Mindray Medical

Mortara Instrument

Nihon Kohden

NuMed,Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Philips

Qardio, Inc.

SCHILLER AG

Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation

Sequent Medical

SORIN Group

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Stentys SA

Tendyne Holdings, Inc.

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

TogetherMD

Vascutek

Welch Allyn

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com