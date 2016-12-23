LONDON, December 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Diagnostics & Monitoring, Surgical, ECG, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Ultrasound, Echocardiograms, Doppler Foetal Monitors, CT-Scan, PET/SPECT, Cardiac CT MRI, Stents, Valves, Pacemakers, Occlusion Devices, Cannulae, Electrosurgical Devices, Accessories/Consumables, Guidewires, Catheters
The global cardiovascular devices market was valued at $40.05bn in 2016. Visiongain estimates that this market will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the first half of the forecast period and reach $54.22bn in 2021.This market is estimated to grow faster in the second half of the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach $81.38bn in 2027. The global cardiovascular devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2027.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new report you find142 page reportyou will receive130 charts (tables and figures)- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 142 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global cardiovascular devices market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
Report Scope
Global Cardiovascular Devices Market forecast 2017-2027
Global Cardiovascular Devices National Market forecast 2017-2027, covering:
- US
- Canada
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Japan
- China
- India
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of the World
Individual revenue forecasts 2017-2027 by application and by devices:
• Global Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices Market:
- Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG)
- Holter Monitors
- Event Monitors
- Implantable Loop Recorders
- Ultrasound (ECG and Doppler Foetal Monitor)
- Computed Tomography (CT-Scan) (PET/SPECT and Cardiac CT)
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
• Global Surgical Devices Market:
- Stents
- Valves
- Pacemakers
- Occlusion Devices
- Cannulae
- Electrosurgical Devices
- Accessories/Consumables (Guidewires and Catheters)
Analysis of the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the cardiovascular devices market for the period 2017-2027.
Assessment of selected leading companies, examining recent performance and outlooks:
• St. Jude Medical, Inc.,
• Abbott Laboratories
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cardinal Health, Inc.
• Cook Medical
• Terumo Corporation
• Medtronic plc
• B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Cardiovascular Devices Market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayGlobal Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast 2017-2027: Diagnostics & Monitoring, Surgical, ECG, Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Implantable Loop Recorders, Ultrasound, Echocardiograms, Doppler Foetal Monitors, CT-Scan, PET/SPECT, Cardiac CT MRI, Stents, Valves, Pacemakers, Occlusion Devices, Cannulae, Electrosurgical Devices, Accessories/Consumables, Guidewires, Catheters.
To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1768/Global-Cardiovascular-Devices-Market-Forecast-2017-2027
List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
AliveCor, Inc.
B. Bran Melsungen AG
Biotronik SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific
British Heart Foundation
C.R. Bard, Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
Cook Medical, Inc.
Covidien
Econet GmBH
Ethicon
European Commission
FDA
GE Healthcare
Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA)
Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)
MedAxiom
Medtronic plc
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
MicroVention
Mindray Medical
Mortara Instrument
Nihon Kohden
NuMed,Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Philips
Qardio, Inc.
SCHILLER AG
Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation
Sequent Medical
SORIN Group
St. Jude Medical, Inc.
Stentys SA
Tendyne Holdings, Inc.
Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation
TogetherMD
Vascutek
Welch Allyn
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com