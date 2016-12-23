Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB (business ID 302648707, registered office address Elektrines g. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that on 23 December 2016 the Company received a notification of resignation of Mr. Adomas Birulis from the post of a member of the Company's Board.



Pursuant to the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, the last day of Mr. Adomas Birulis term of office in the Company's Board will be 6 January 2017.



Mr. Adomas Birulis was elected to the Company's Board on 17 September 2013 upon desicion of the Company's Supervisory Board.



The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company's Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.



Valentas Neviera, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, Head of Corporate Communications Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail: valentas.neviera@le.lt