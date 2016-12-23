Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC informs that in 2017 submission of financial statements is scheduled for the following dates:



-- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 12 month period during 2016 - on 27 February 2017; -- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 3 month period during 2017 - on 28 April 2017; -- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 6 month period during 2017 - on 28 July 2017; -- unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 9 month period during 2017 - on 27 October 2017.



The audited separate and consolidated financial statements of Valmieras stikla škiedra JSC of 2016 is scheduled for 7 April 2017.



Contacts: Marika Nimante JSC "Valmieras stikla škiedra" marketing project manager Phone: +371 64202276, +371 26635509 Fax: +371 64281216 E-mail: Marika.Nimante@valmiera-glass.com More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com