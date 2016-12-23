In pursuit of the strategic goal of development of a competitive regional natural gas market, AB Amber Grid is acquiring from Gasum Oy a 34% stake in UAB GET Baltic. On 23 December 2016, AB Amber Grid and Gasum Oy signed a stake transfer agreement. The value of the transaction amounts EUR 320,569.



AB Amber Grid became the sole beneficial owner and single shareholder of UAB GET Baltic and will control 100% of its authorized share capital.



UAB GET Baltic is a company with a natural gas market operator's license, whose main function is to arrange for trading and develop the Natural Gas Exchange.



