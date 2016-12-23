sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,501 Euro		-0,272
-1,84 %
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Munksjö Oyj: Syndication Process in Connection to the Financing Related to the Merger of Munksjö and Ahlstrom Concluded

HELSINKI, Finland, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNKSJÖ OYJ, PRESS RELEASE, 23 DECEMBER 2016 at 14:50 CET
Helsinki, Finland

Munksjö Oyj: Syndication process in connection to the financing related to the merger of Munksjö and Ahlstrom concluded

As previously communicated, the new financing arranged in connection with the combination of Munksjö Oyj and Ahlstrom Corporation consists ofmulticurrency term facilities and a revolving credit facility forMunksjöand a bridge facility for Ahlstrom, which will be assumed byMunksjöas from the date of completion of the merger. Munksjö has today concluded the syndication of the term loan facilities and the revolving credit facility. The bridge facility is provided by Nordea and SEB and will not be syndicated.

The syndicated financing is provided by SEB, Nordea and Danske Bank as bookrunners. BNP Paribas, OP Corporate Bank and Swedbank joined as Mandated Lead Arrangers. The following banks committed to the Facility as Lead Arrangers: Citi, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole and DNB Bank.

Munksjö Oyj


For further information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Anna Selberg, SVP Communications, tel. +46 703 23 10 32, anna.selberg@munksjo.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +46 72 703 63 36, laura.lindholm@munksjo.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/munksjo/r/munksjo-oyj--syndication-process-in-connection-to-the-financing-related-to-the-merger-of-munksjo-and,c2156507


