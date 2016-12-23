Endoscopy Equipment Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2021 - Growing Hospital Investments in Endoscopy Instruments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23,2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research And Markets has announced the addition of the "endoscopy Equipment Market - Trends & Forecasts To 2021" report to their offering.
The endoscopy equipment market is projected to reachUSD 35.36 billion by 2021, growing at a cagr of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
Increasing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide; rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy instruments; growing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries; technological advancements; favorable reimbursement coverage in select countries; and the rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures are the major factors driving this market. Furthermore, growing healthcare market in the emerging economies and increasing number of free-trade agreements are to serve as opportunities in this market. However, high cost of endoscopy procedures & equipment and limited reimbursements in developing countries; and infections caused by endoscopes are likely to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists are likely to pose challenges to the growth of the market.
The global endoscopy equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. based on product, the endoscopy equipment market is categorized into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. In 2016, the endoscopes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The endoscopes market is further divided into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, and capsule endoscopes. Rigid endoscopes are solid metal tubes with a series of lenses, while flexible endoscopes are one-piece instruments with limited bending capability. Capsule endoscopy is an emerging technology that involves use of a video capsule to take photographs of the insides of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine.
Companies Mentioned:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cook Medical Incorporated
- Ethicon, Inc. (a Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Medtronic Plc
- Olympus Corporation
- Pentax Medical (hoya Corporation)
- Richard Wolf Gmbh
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Product
7 Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Application
8 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User
9 Pricing Assessment Of Endoscopy Devices
10 Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profile
13 Appendix
