Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market 2016 - Global Forecasts to 2022: Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market worth 811.5 Million USD by 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market by Operating Principle, Fiber Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The overall distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market was valued at USD 484.7 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 811.5 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2016 and 2022.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising demand for DTS systems for monitoring purposes in hostile working conditions wherein humans cannot reach, high reliability of DTS systems as they can be deployed over long distances, and increasing need for improved safety systems.

This report covers the DTS market based on operating principle, fiber type, application, and geography. The market for optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) operating principle-based DTS systems held the largest size of the market in 2015. In terms of fiber type, multi-mode fibers held the largest size of the DTS market in 2015, and the market for these fibers is expected grow at the highest growth rate during the forecasting period.

The oil & gas applications are expected to hold the largest size of the DTS market during the forecast period. The DTS technology has become an integral part of the oil & gas industry. It helps in continuous, real-time downhole monitoring to optimize the operational and economic performances of the assets. This enables the reservoir engineers to gain a better understanding of the injection and production dynamics and accordingly optimize the production and improve recovery leading to improved profits.

Hence, there is an increasing focus on adopting the technology for improving the productivity of brownfield operations. The analysis of the data collected by the DTS system can provide additional information on the behavior of the wells such as the flow volume within a particular section of the wells.

The overall DTS market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022. The increased demand for DTS systems in the oil & gas and power transmission sectors and the presence of major players in this region are the two crucial factors driving the market growth in APAC. Rest of the World (RoW) held the largest share of the DTS market in 2015. The Countries in the Middle East are responsible for the largest production of crude oil in the world; the increasing use of DTS systems for various oil and gas applications is driving the growth of DTS market in this region. With the increasing global demand for energy, the oil & gas industries in the Middle East & Africa are also going through changes and are increasingly incorporating innovative technologies in their processes and operations.

