Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2021 - Growing Need for Security is Increasing Demand for SD-WAN - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Component, Deployment Type, Technology Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
The Software Defined WAN Market is expected to grow from USD 738.9 Million in 2016 to USD 9,066.2 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 65.11% during the forecast period. A rising need for SD-WAN solutions, effective management of network, and need of security are increasing the demand for SD-WAN in the market.
The SD-WAN market is segmented by components, deployment types, technology services, verticals, and regions. The SD-WAN market segmented based on components installed at enterprises and in branches includes virtual appliances, physical appliances, and hybrid. The physical appliances have the largest market share in 2016.
Physical appliances are directly installed in the premises of end-users and assist in laying a foundation for the network connections at the end-users' premises. Having physical appliances deployed, enterprises can move to a broadband WAN at their own pace, whether site-by-site, or via a hybrid WAN.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2016, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need to central network management and reducing the operating cost. Since APAC is the fastest growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities of growth, a lot of the companies are investing in this region.
Companies Mentioned:
- Aryaka Networks Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Cloudgenix Inc.
- Ecessa Corporation
- Elfiq Networks Inc.
- Peplink
- Silver Peak Systems Inc.
- Velocloud
- Versa Networks
- Viptela, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 SD-WAN Market Analysis, by Component
8 SD-WAN Market Analysis, by Deployment Type
9 SD-WAN Market Analysis, by Technology Service
10 SD-WAN Market Analysis, by Vertical
11 Geographic Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Key Innovators
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3ltvq/softwaredefined
