Research and Markets - Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2026 - Key Vendors are Akzonobel, Arkema & Basf

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global industrial hydrogen peroxide market is projected to reach USD 4.28 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2016 to 2026. Industrial hydrogen peroxide has functions such as, bleaching, oxidizing, sterilizing/disinfecting, propulsion, etching, cleaning and extraction.These functions drive the industrial hydrogen peroxide market globally.

Industrial hydrogen peroxide products find usage in several end-use industries such as, pulp & paper, chemical synthesis, healthcare & personal care, food processing, textile, water & wastewater treatment, electronics & semiconductor and others (mining and metallurgy, transportation and recycling).

The pulp & paper industry accounted for the largest share of the overall industrial hydrogen peroxide market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

Industrial hydrogen peroxide is used for bleaching of pulp & paper, as it increases the brightness levels, improves brightness stability and reduces manufacturing cost. In addition to this, it is environment friendly.

Companies are investing in expansions of their production capacities to increase their market shares and cater to the increasing demand for industrial hydrogen peroxide. BASF SE, Solvay SA, and SK chemicals jointly invested in a production plant based in South Korea to build a hydrogen peroxide-to-propylene oxide facility.

Growth in the pulp & paper and textile industries has increased the demand for industrial hydrogen peroxide. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the global industrial hydrogen peroxide market and is also the fastest-growing market. China is expected to account for the largest share in the Asia-Pacific region till 2026 and has registered the fastest growth rate for the forecast period. Germany is the largest market for industrial hydrogen peroxide in Europe.



Akzonobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Basf SE

Christeyns

Ecolab Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

FMC Corp

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Khimprom

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Merck Group

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

National Peroxide Limited

OCI Chemical Corporation

Shandong Huatai Paper

Solvay SA

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Thai Peroxide Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Patent Analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators



9 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Function



10 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by End-Use Industry



11 Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



