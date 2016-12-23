China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Over the next five to ten years, drive motor technology will develop towards permanent magnetization, integration, and digitalization. Motor control and integration technology will be the focus of competition among enterprises. China lags far behind the advanced world levels in the aspects of key IGBT chip packaging technology and 3rd-generation SiC IGBT research and development, which will be prioritized in the future.

China Electric Vehicle Drive Motor Industry Report, 2016-2020 highlights the following:

- New energy vehicle drive motor industry in China (industry chain, cost analysis, business model, competitive landscape, competition among major manufacturers, competition pattern of drive motors for passenger car and commercial vehicle; technical status and development trends of drive motor); - 22 Chinese and 6 global companies (operation, development strategy, supply chain, new energy vehicle drive motor business, etc.); - New energy vehicle drive motor industry (definition, classification, upstream & downstream industry chain of automotive drive motor); - Operating environment of new energy vehicle drive motor industry in China (policy, and development of new energy vehicle market and its impact on automotive drive motor industry).

China produced 134,000 units and sold 126,000 units of battery electric vehicles in the first six months of 2016, a surge of 160.8% and 161.6% over the same period of last year, according to the China Association of Automotive Manufacturers (CAAM).

Adoption of motors in battery electric passenger car may lead to the following conclusions:

- Permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) is the first choice for electric passenger car and finds increasing market share;

- With stable market share, AC asynchronous motor is one of mainstream motors for electric passenger car and will suffer a gradual decline in market share along with expansion of PMSM and other types of motors but still remain dominant for a longer period of time to come;

- Brushless DC motor experiences a collapse in market share, standing at 20.3% in the first half of 2015 and 14.8% at the end of the year, and less than 1% in the first six months of 2016;

- Hybrid excitation synchronous machine (HESM) is increasingly favored by battery electric car manufacturers with a higher market share from 0.03% in 2015H1 to 0.1% throughout the year and 1.1% in 2016H1.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of EV Drive Motor Industry

2 China Electric Vehicle Industry

3 China EV Drive Motor Industry

4 Major Chinese Drive Motor Companies

5 Major Global Drive Motor Companies

