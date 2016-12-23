sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Mushroom Market Growth of 8%, 2016-2020 With Monaghan Mushrooms, Hughes Mushroom & Bonduelle

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecast the global mushroom market to grow at a CAGR of 8.29% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Mushroom Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is veganism and vegetarianism: A new trend among people. Vegetarianism has become a style of living and philosophy across many geographical regions. People are adopting vegetarian diets due to ethical concerns for animals and the environment. Organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believe education is the key to create awareness among people about veganism and its impact on global warming and environmental degradation.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is medicinal values associated with mushrooms. Technically, mushrooms are not plants. They belong to the fungi kingdom but are classified as vegetables. They are high in antioxidants and contain selenium, which is a mineral that is not present in most vegetables. This mineral plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and aids in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. It also decreases tumor growth and prevents inflammation. Besides selenium, mushrooms also contain Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium that contribute to cardiovascular health. Mushrooms that are high in potassium and low in sodium decrease the chances of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is impact of pests and diseases on mushroom yield. A variety of midge species and small flies damage the mushroom crop; mite species also affect mushrooms. Even though mushrooms belong to the fungi group, they can still be affected by a wide range of fungal pathogens.

Key Vendors:

  • The Mushroom Company
  • Monaghan Mushrooms
  • Hughes Mushroom
  • Bonduelle
  • Okechamp

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by category

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market segmentation by distribution channel

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3g5g7/global_mushroom

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire