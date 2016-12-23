

Foresight VCT plc



Allotment of Ordinary Shares and Close of Offer for Subscription



The Board of Foresight VCT is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 18 January 2016 (the 'Offer'), 4,303,832 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc were allotted on 23 December 2016 on an issue price based on a Net Asset Value of 83.3 pence per share.



Application has been made for the admission of the 4,303,832 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Foresight VCT plc to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities.



This is the final allotment under the Offer which is now closed.



In total the Company has allotted 41,765,910 Ordinary Shares under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 127,985,288 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue. For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



