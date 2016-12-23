Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL and INVL Asset Management about transaction in the issuer's securities.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Vytautas Plunksnis E-mail vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609555