Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 15:31 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVL Technology has received from Invalda INVL notification of a person on disposal of voting rights and from both INVL Asset Management and Invalda INVL notification of a group on acquisition of voting rights.



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights - non-monetary contribution by transferring the issuer shares increasing the share capital. Declared threshold - 15%



The person authorized to provide additional information: Vytautas Plunksnis E-mail vytautas.plunksnis@invl.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609564