Global Digital Video Value Chain Report 2017: Workflow to Monetization - Digital Video Value Chain Sectors Drive a Thriving Tech Vendor Business Worth $26.6 Billion in 2016; 53% in U.S - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Video Value Chain 2017: Workflow to Monetization: CDN, IPTV Software, Desktop, Mobile and Cross-Channel Adtech" report to their offering.

The Digital Video Value Chain 2017, is designed to inform investment decisions large and small flowing through a vast network of solutions vendors, public and private.

Digital video tech vendors, IPTV sales and services, enterprise-grade modules-to-workflow suites, adtech platforms, integrators, media processing specialists and CDNs grew their businesses by 28.7% in 2016, booking $68.7 billion in revenue.



That figure includes Google's DoubleClick cross-channel adtech business, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and marketing platform Conversant Media (now owned by Alliance Data), following a 38.3% rate of expansion in 2015.



Growth is currently pegged at 26.5% for 2017 across all sectors associated with the digital video economy online. For comparison, in 2006, digital video value chain sectors generated $733.5 million in revenue. The U.S. and North America represent 53% of the global total in 2016.



Key Topics Covered:



Section One Overview: The Digital Video Value Chain's Annual Performance 2006 - 2016



Section Two: CDN Sales And Services Market Overview



Section Three: Digital Video Tech Software Platform Sector Overview



Section Four: The Digital Video Adtech Overview 2007 - 2018



Section Five Mobile Adtech Overview 2009 - 2018



Companies Mentioned



