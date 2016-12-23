sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.12.2016 | 16:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Digital Video Value Chain Report 2017: Workflow to Monetization - Digital Video Value Chain Sectors Drive a Thriving Tech Vendor Business Worth $26.6 Billion in 2016; 53% in U.S - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Video Value Chain 2017: Workflow to Monetization: CDN, IPTV Software, Desktop, Mobile and Cross-Channel Adtech" report to their offering.

The Digital Video Value Chain 2017, is designed to inform investment decisions large and small flowing through a vast network of solutions vendors, public and private.

Digital video tech vendors, IPTV sales and services, enterprise-grade modules-to-workflow suites, adtech platforms, integrators, media processing specialists and CDNs grew their businesses by 28.7% in 2016, booking $68.7 billion in revenue.

That figure includes Google's DoubleClick cross-channel adtech business, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and marketing platform Conversant Media (now owned by Alliance Data), following a 38.3% rate of expansion in 2015.

Growth is currently pegged at 26.5% for 2017 across all sectors associated with the digital video economy online. For comparison, in 2006, digital video value chain sectors generated $733.5 million in revenue. The U.S. and North America represent 53% of the global total in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Section One Overview: The Digital Video Value Chain's Annual Performance 2006 - 2016

Section Two: CDN Sales And Services Market Overview

Section Three: Digital Video Tech Software Platform Sector Overview

Section Four: The Digital Video Adtech Overview 2007 - 2018

Section Five Mobile Adtech Overview 2009 - 2018

Companies Mentioned

  • Akamai Technologies
  • AllDigital Brevity
  • Anvato
  • AudienceScience
  • Beamr
  • Clipstream
  • Collective
  • Conviva
  • DaCast
  • Elemental Technologies
  • Encoding.com
  • Exponential Interactive
  • InMobi
  • Inform (formerly NDN)
  • Jana Mobile
  • Kaltura
  • Level 3Highwinds
  • Limelight Networks
  • Madhouse
  • MediaBrix
  • MediaMath
  • Mirror Image
  • Motive Interactive
  • Ooyala
  • Panopto
  • PubMatic
  • RAMP
  • Rubicon Project
  • SundaySky
  • Syndicaster
  • TaTa Communications
  • TubeMogul
  • Twitter/MoPub
  • UpSight (Formerly Kontagent
  • YuMe Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tdd4b2/digital_video

© 2016 PR Newswire