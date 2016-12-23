Global Digital Video Value Chain Report 2017: Workflow to Monetization - Digital Video Value Chain Sectors Drive a Thriving Tech Vendor Business Worth $26.6 Billion in 2016; 53% in U.S - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Video Value Chain 2017: Workflow to Monetization: CDN, IPTV Software, Desktop, Mobile and Cross-Channel Adtech" report to their offering.
The Digital Video Value Chain 2017, is designed to inform investment decisions large and small flowing through a vast network of solutions vendors, public and private.
Digital video tech vendors, IPTV sales and services, enterprise-grade modules-to-workflow suites, adtech platforms, integrators, media processing specialists and CDNs grew their businesses by 28.7% in 2016, booking $68.7 billion in revenue.
That figure includes Google's DoubleClick cross-channel adtech business, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and marketing platform Conversant Media (now owned by Alliance Data), following a 38.3% rate of expansion in 2015.
Growth is currently pegged at 26.5% for 2017 across all sectors associated with the digital video economy online. For comparison, in 2006, digital video value chain sectors generated $733.5 million in revenue. The U.S. and North America represent 53% of the global total in 2016.
Key Topics Covered:
Section One Overview: The Digital Video Value Chain's Annual Performance 2006 - 2016
Section Two: CDN Sales And Services Market Overview
Section Three: Digital Video Tech Software Platform Sector Overview
Section Four: The Digital Video Adtech Overview 2007 - 2018
Section Five Mobile Adtech Overview 2009 - 2018
Companies Mentioned
- Akamai Technologies
- AllDigital Brevity
- Anvato
- AudienceScience
- Beamr
- Clipstream
- Collective
- Conviva
- DaCast
- Elemental Technologies
- Encoding.com
- Exponential Interactive
- InMobi
- Inform (formerly NDN)
- Jana Mobile
- Kaltura
- Level 3Highwinds
- Limelight Networks
- Madhouse
- MediaBrix
- MediaMath
- Mirror Image
- Motive Interactive
- Ooyala
- Panopto
- PubMatic
- RAMP
- Rubicon Project
- SundaySky
- Syndicaster
- TaTa Communications
- TubeMogul
- Twitter/MoPub
- UpSight (Formerly Kontagent
- YuMe Inc.
