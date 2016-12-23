Global Graphene Industry Report 2016 with Focus on the Chinese Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2015, the graphene market size in China exceeded RMB500 million, accounting for about 25% of the global total. In the future, as manufacturers keep expanding their capacity and making breakthroughs in technical R&D, graphene will find wider applications, thus stimulating the rapid development of the market. We expect that China's graphene market size will grow at a compound annual rate of over 90.0% in 2016-2020.



At present, the graphene industry is at the stage of R&D and industrialization at a time when all countries are aggressively getting down to patent application. In 2015, the global graphene patent filings exceeded 6,000, which mainly came from China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries. Particularly, China's patent fillings, which are mainly involved in such fields as energy storage devices, transparent electrode, and composites, occupied more than 50%.



Graphene producers are mainly concentrated in the United States, China, and the UK, and the players consist of Northern Graphite,CVD Equipment,Focus Graphite, Beijing Graphene Holding Group, The Sixth Element, and 2D Carbon, etc. However, owing to their higher product R&D expenditure, graphene manufacturers are generally in the red. For example, The Sixth Element and 2D Carbon, though achieving mass-production of graphene, each still made a loss of more than RMB15 million in 2015.



At present, the downstream application of graphene in China principally focuses on powder, that is, graphene is applied as modified additives in the fields like lithium battery, super-capacitors, and composites. In the future, with more breakthroughs in production technology, product performance will get further improved, so that the applications would be expanded to wearable devices, thermal conductive materials, energy conservation, environmental protection, and other fields.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Graphene Industry



2 Development of Global Graphene Industry



3 Development of Chinese Graphene Industry



4 Upstream Sectors



5 Downstream Applications



6 Major Global Graphene Manufacturers



7. Key Chinese Players



Companies Featured



2D Carbon ( Changzhou ) Tech Inc., Ltd.

) Tech Inc., Ltd. Angstron Materials

Applied Graphene Materials

BGT Materials Limited

Beijing Graphene Holding Group Co., Ltd.

CVD

Cambridge Nanosystems

Changzhou Ruifengte Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Zhongchao Graphene Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Der Future Science & Technology Holding Group Co., Ltd.

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd,

FangdaCarbon New Material Co., Ltd

Focus Graphite

Grafoid

Graphenano

Graphene Frontiers

Graphene Laboratories

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Graphene Platform Corp

Graphene Square

Graphenea

Haydale Graphene Industries

JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd.

Kangdexin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd.

Lomiko Metals

Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd.

Northern Graphite

Qingdao Huagao Graphene Technology Corp. Ltd.

Shengquan Group

The Sixth Element ( Changzhou ) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Tianjin Plannano Energy Technologies Co., Ltd.

Vorbeck Materials

XG Sciences Inc.

Xiamen KnanoGraphene Technology Co., Ltd.

