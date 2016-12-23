Research and Markets - Global Transport Management System Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Manhattan Associates, Oracle & SAP

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global transport management system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The Global Transport Management System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of TMS with IoT and cognitive computing. Organizations, OEMs, and stakeholders in the transport sector use advanced computing solutions such as telematics, smart sensors, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence to build IoT-based IT infrastructure. Automotive OEMs use IoT solutions integrated with big data technology to enhance the design of vehicles for superior user experiences. In addition, TMS vendors are partnering with RFID providers to develop integrated solutions as they have made R&D investments without much return. RFID systems increase efficiency by reducing manual inputs and broadcasting signal information about the location and specifications of the product in transit.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high ROI and improved process efficiency by implementing TMS solutions. Transportation management systems are mentioned by companies as delivering higher ROI than other supply chain technologies such as order and labor management. Cloud and SaaS deployments of a TMSs have the potential to deliver faster ROI due to low upfront costs and ease of integration. Some quantifiable measurements of value include lower freight costs, faster order-to-delivery cycle times, reduced compliance fines, lower inventory management costs, the ability to select better carrier rates, and less time spent on maintaining customs paperwork. Other benefits include greater agility, increased visibility, and lower risks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost associated with deployment of TMS solutions.

Key Vendors:

Descartes

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

