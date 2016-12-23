Research and Markets - Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020 - Key Vendors are Ethicon, Medtronic & Olympus

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecast the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased use of wireless capsule endoscopy. Conventional methods to diagnose GI disease are unpleasant in terms of both the analysis and the treatment. Capsule endoscopy is currently the best available option and is now used by many physicians worldwide. The procedure is superior to barium X-ray testing and other traditional processes. Technological advancements in capsule endoscopy are expected to propel the market growth.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is presence of large patient pool with GI disorders fueling the market growth. The presence of large patient pool with GI disorders is expected to drive the market growth. The growing incidence of GI disorders such as colorectal, esophageal, or pancreatic cancers, biliary disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and the changes in lifestyle such as an increase in unhealthy diet and physical inactivity resulted in several complications such as raised blood pressure, blood glucose, lipids, and obesity.

Further, the report states that growing complications involved in the use of GI endoscopy pose a challenge in the market due to the increased complexity of endoscopic procedures. Complications of GI endoscopy are related to endoscopes or instruments. Some of the complications associated with the use of GI endoscopes are perforation of pancreatic, biliary ducts, bleeding, post-ERCP complications, and cardiopulmonary and sedation-related complications. Complications of GI endoscopy occur in approximately 4 out of every 100 procedures.

Key Vendors:

Boston Scientific

Ethicon

Medtronic

Karl Storz

Olympus

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Reimbursement scenario

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

