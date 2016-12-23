Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen





CA3805981022 Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. 23.12.2016 CA3805982012 Gold Finder Explorations Ltd. 27.12.2016 Tausch 5:1

US06985P1003 Basic Energy Services Inc. 23.12.2016 US06985P2092 Basic Energy Services Inc. 27.12.2016 Tausch 570,09348:1