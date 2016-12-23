

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways flight attendants have called of a strike scheduled for Christmas and Boxing day.



The Unite union that represents the cabin crew said it called off the strike after the airline management offered a better offer.



British Airways cabin crew were to go on strike on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in a dispute over pay. However, British Airways CEO Alex Cruz had earlier noted that the airlines were ready for the strike and expected the flights to operate normally.



'We now have a new offer from the company which we will now put to our members,' Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said in a statement to The Herald newspaper of Scotland. 'The two-day strike over Christmas and Boxing Day is now suspended. It will be for our members now to decide if BA has done enough to meet their concerns.'



'The trade union Unite has called off its planned strikes on 25 & 26 December. We look forward to welcoming you on board,' British Airways tweeted.



A statement on BA's website reads: 'As previously announced we will be running our normal schedules on those two days and if you are traveling with us, we look forward to welcoming you on board. Thank you for your support and understanding.'



