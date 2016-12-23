Ahlstrom Oyj: The syndication of financing related to the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjö has been concluded

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE December 23, 2016 at 17.25

The syndication of financing related to the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjö has been concluded

As announced on November 7, 2016, the Boards of Directors of Ahlstrom Corporation and Munksjö Oyj have agreed on combining the two companies through a statutory absorption merger. The combination is expected to be completed in the beginning of the second quarter of 2017 subject to, among other things, approval by the shareholders of the two companies.

Munksjö has today published a press release announcing that it has on December 23, 2016 concluded the syndication of the term loan facilities and the revolving credit facility that form a part of the new financing arranged in connection with the combination of Ahlstrom and Munksjö. The release is available at www.munksjo.com (http://www.munksjo.com/).

For more information, please contact:

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via Globenewswire

