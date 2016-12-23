AUGA group, AB (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby informs that on 22 and 23 December 2016, Baltic Champs Group, UAB (hereinafter, the "Buyer") has made the relevant payments under the agreements on granting options in the future regarding shares in the Company, dated 2 September 2016 (including latter amendments thereof) and directly and indirectly acquired in total 68,527,924 shares of the Company, which constitute 36.57% of all the shares of the Company and votes, granted thereby in the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.



After the acquisition - Baltic Champs Group, UAB holds in total 88,13 % of all the shares of the Company and votes, granted thereby in the general meeting of shareholders of the Company



The shares of the Company were acquired in the following order:



1. acquiring from Vretola Holdings Limited, registered in the Republic of Cyprus, legal entity code HE270472, 100% of shares in the entity Valgertas UAB, legal entity code 304310540, which holds 27,511,660 shares in the Company;



2. acquiring from UAB Eastern Agro Holdings, registered in the Republic of Lithuania, legal entity code 300125868, 8,728,512 shares of the Company;



3. acquiring from Harberin Enterprises Limited, registered in the Republic of Cyprus, legal entity code HE 268672, 100% of shares in the entity Milguva UAB, legal entity code 304310533, which holds 2,000,000 shares in the Company;



4. acquiring from Volemer Holdings Limited, registered in the Republic of Cyprus, legal entity code HE 268133, 100% of shares in the entity Velmatas UAB, legal entity code 304310565, which holds 28,440,895 shares in the Company;



5. acquiring from Domantas Savicius, Marius Žutautas and Vladas Bagavicius 100% of shares in the entity Senandra UAB, legal entity code 304310558, which holds 1,846,857 shares in the Company.



Price for the shares, acquired from the sellers, indicated in parts 1-3 above, is calculated by multiplying EUR 0.631 by the number of shares of the Company held by a relevant enterprise;



Price for the shares, acquired from the sellers, indicated in parts 4-5 above, is calculated by multiplying EUR 0.588 by the number of shares of the Company held by a relevant enterprise.



The total price for acquired shares is EUR 41,933,335.



The Company further informs that after the Buyer has acquired the shares of the Company, as indicated above, the Shareholders' Agreement, on 15 April 2014 concluded by and between Volemer Holdings Limited, Vretola Holdings Limited, UAB "Eastern Agro Holdings", UAB Sauledra, Romualdas Antanas Petrošius, Aldona Petrošiene, Jurgis Petrošius, Marius Žutautas, Vladas Bagavicius, Domantas Savicius and Baltic Champs Group, UAB regarding management of the Company and other related questions became invalid (the Company has informed on conclusion of this agreement by the notification on material event, dated 15 April 2014).



Vladas Bagavicius, Member of the Board Tel. +370 610 318 07