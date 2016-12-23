Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 400 million syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 23.12.2016 AT 17:30

Huhtamaki extends the maturity of EUR 400 million syndicated revolving credit facility for a further period of one year

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a confirmation to extend the maturity of a EUR 400 million syndicated revolving credit facility loan agreement for a further period of one year in accordance with the extension option of the loan agreement. The new termination date is January 9, 2022. The credit facility will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

