Sports app Sports Tracker is starting co-operation with Olympic gold medal winners: hurdler Brianna Rollins, snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington and diver David Boudia. The athletes will take part in the launch of the new Sports Tracker at the CES consumer technology trade show.

Sports Tracker's sponsorship programme kicks off at the start of 2017 at the CES consumer technology trade show in Las Vegas. The participating athletes will be seen at the Sports Tracker VIP Morning Run media event, where they will show attendees how to use the new and improved app.

Ambassadors for an international brand

The sponsorship programme will involve social media activities, as well as taking part in Sports Tracker marketing and promotional events.

Our three ambassadors will be a great source of motivation and inspiration to Sports Tracker users. They'll help everyone discover the best that sport has to offer, whether they're into casual outdoor adventuring or more systematic training, says Sports Tracker's marketing representative Hannu Korpivaara.

The Ambassadors programme aims to attract inspirational athletes from a variety of sports. The app suits every athlete and every sport, letting people measure and analyse their workouts and boost motivation by following others' performances. By giving users the chance to follow their favourite athletes and their training, the programme will boost everyone's motivation to get moving.

There's a constantly growing base of tech savvy sports enthusiasts on the lookout for new tools to support their training. The app works brilliantly for both amateurs and professionals, Korpivaara says.

Top athletes from all sports

Sports Tracker is an app for all sports, and this is exactly what the athlete ambassadors will help showcase.

Competitive sports involve countless hours of practice, on a much bigger scale than is ever seen at the contests. We picked these three athletes for our sponsorship programme, because they can all share top training tips and inspire our users to aim for their personal best, Korpivaara explains.

Brianna Rollins took the gold medal in Rio Olympics last summer. The energetic 25-year-old is a brilliant role model for all aspiring runners.

David Boudia is a 27-year-old diver who won Olympic gold in London and bronze in Rio. In December he was awarded USA Diving's Athlete of the Year for the seventh consecutive year. David is a prime example of how sports helps people overcome challenges and even find a new direction life.

Snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington, who represents winter sports in the trio, has had a successful track record in Olympics and Winter X Games alike. Her achievements include a gold medal in half pipe at Sochi Olympics. Though Kaitlyn ended her competitive career after a serious injury in 2015, she still enjoys sports just no longer those involving several-metre-high jumps. Farrington is particularly excited about Sports Tracker's Downhill feature.

