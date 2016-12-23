The global underwater camera marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 20% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005050/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global underwater camera market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global underwater camera marketfor 2017-2021. By end-users, this market is divided into residential and commercial segments.

The residential segment accounted for more than 80% of the global market in 2016. The segment includes general consumers who purchase underwater cameras to take photos and record videos of underwater sports and leisure activities for personal use. The commercial segment, on the other hand includes consumers that use underwater cameras for professional purposes. Underwater cameras are increasingly being adopted into industries such as TV broadcasting and security. The commercial user segment of the underwater camera market is expected to account for more than 33% of the market by 2021.

Technavio's research study segments the global underwater camera market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest underwater camera market

"The underwater cameras market in the Americas can be broadly classified into North America and South America. The North American market markets itself as an adventure tourism destination, and draws a high number of consumers who flock to the region to enjoy the adventure games and activities. Additionally, the high per capita disposable income of the population in the region translates to a high number of people who can afford these cameras," says Ujjwal Doshi, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for consumer electronics research.

South America is another market that will display a very healthy growth in the forecast period. One of the major factors influencing the growth is the increased demand for affordable underwater cameras which has resulted in a number of vendors capitalizing on this demand.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55082

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: market driven by increased number of technologically aware customers

Western Europe is a market that will continue to grow slowly in the forecast period. This region was one of the first adopters of underwater cameras and has reached a level of maturity. This region sees the maximum commercial use of underwater cameras when compared to other regions. Analysts at Technavio expect the market to venture into new fields such as in the military, replacing normal digital camerasfit with waterproof casing.

While Western Europe will display some of the slowest growths, its Eastern counterpart will post quick growth rates for underwater cameras. One of the major reasons for this is the increase in number of technologically aware individuals in the region. With countries like Scandinavia in the region, which is the most visited tourist spot for underwater diving, the demand will only increase.

APAC: fastest-growing underwater camera segment

"Globally, APAC is the fastest-growing market in the underwater camera market. It is expected to post a CAGR of almost 38% by 2021, clearly higher than all other regional segments. This growth is driven by the increase in demand for underwater cameras in emerging countries such as Indonesia, China, and the Philippines. The market is experiencing growth due to the presence of a large customer base whose per capita disposable income is increasing with time," says Ujjwal.

However, the market in APAC is facing a threat from waterproof smartphones, which have the highest penetration among all smart gadgets within the region. An increasing number of people are finding waterproof smartphones more affordable and extremely useful as they can be used for underwater photography, along with their various other applications as well.

The top vendors in the global underwater camera market highlighted in the report are:

Canon

Nikon

Panasonic

Sony

Browse Related Reports:

Global Digital Camera Market 2016-2020

Global 360-degree Camera Market 2016-2020

Global Gigabit Ethernet Camera Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like gaming,internet and e-commerce, and media and entertainment services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005050/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com