Can Tesla Stock Handle the Chevrolet Bolt?Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a lot, ahem, riding on the Tesla "Model 3." Set to be the first consumer-oriented Tesla vehicle, the car is slated to cost $35,000 when it does release, which-according to the Tesla web site-will be in mid-2017.A vehicle like this, with mass consumer appeal and affordability, could be a huge boon to Tesla stock. But General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has struck first with the "Chevy Bolt," a similarly priced electric vehicle.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...