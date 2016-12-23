Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Amino Acids Market in Italy: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of amino acids market in Italy.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Italy

Amino Acids market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ITALY: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. AMINO ACIDS MARKET IN ITALY

2.1. Overview of amino acids market

2.2. Producers of amino acids in Italy, including contact details and product range

3. ITALY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AMINO ACIDS

3.1. Export and import of lysine and its esters: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of glutamic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of anthranilic acid: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of tilidine (INN): volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of other amino acids: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN ITALY

5. AMINO ACIDS CONSUMERS IN ITALIAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Amino Acids in Italy

5.2. Amino Acids consumers in Italy

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhrtrz/amino_acids

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005278/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Chemicals