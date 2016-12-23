Africa FTTH Boom Analysis 2016 - Last Mile Fibre Dynamics, Economics and Outlook - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Africa is in the midst of an FTTH boom - an increasingly loud FTTH revolution that is made even more notable by the unique nature of some of its characteristics. Between 2014 and 2016, the number of homes and premises passed by fibre has more than tripled. The cumulative number of African homes/premises passed by fibre crossed the 1m mark in 2016. We expect it to hit the 2m mark in 2017.



These dynamics are analyzed in "The African FTTH Boom, Last Mile Fibre Dynamics, Economics and Outlook in African Markets" - arguably the most comprehensive analysis developed on the rise and impact of FTTH in African markets.



The African FTTH Boom takes an extensive look at FTTH adoption patterns across the continent, including key infrastructure, market structure and regulatory drivers along with current and projected levels of homes passed and connected.



The report provides a mapping of which markets appear most attractive for an FTTH rollout; it offers an in-depth analysis of the addressable market for FTTH in Africa, from businesses in central business districts to gated communities and beyond. Finally, the report takes a close look at African FTTH economics, from cost of deployment to ARPU, profitability and potential returns, along with the implications of those dynamics on projected rollout and adoption

Key Topics Covered:

1. AFRICAN FTTH: JUST THE NUMBERS, PLEASE



2. AFRICAN FTTH MARKET DRIVERS, MARKET STRUCTURE & THE IMPACT OF REGULATION



3. BREAKING DOWN AFRICAN FTTH DEMAND, FROM PARKHURST TO YOPOUGON



4. EXPLORING SOME BURNING FTTH QUESTIONS



5. AFRICAN FTTH CAPEX, PRICING AND CHALLENGING ECONOMICS



6. AFRICAN FTTH: PRICING, COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS & MAPPING OUT FUTURE GROWTH



7. AFRICAN FTTH: JUST THE FORECAST, PLEASE



8. SAMPLE AFRICAN MARKETS FTTH SNAPSHOTS

