Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Expand to $6 Billion by 2021 - Driven by Increasing Use of Connected & Smart Devices - Research and Markets

Cloud Content Delivery Network market size to grow from USD 1.81 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.23 Billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. Major factors contributing to the growth of the cloud CDN market are growing rich media file contents, video content, increasing use of connected and smart devices, and proliferation of rich media over social sites.

The cloud CDN market is segmented by type, core solution, adjacent services, organization size, vertical, and region. The cloud CDN market type is primarily dominated by video CDN, and is expected to forecast fastest growing trend in the coming years. This dominance is mainly attributed to proliferation of high quality video contents over the websites and live online videos influencing more and more number of users.

Media delivery cloud CDN core solution held the largest market share, owing to large amount of media contents such as podcasts, live RSS feeds, online videos, and others. However, considering the security threats and cybercrimes over the cloud, cloud security solution is expected to witness fastest growing trend by 2021. The Cloud Content Delivery Network market is expected to forecast the highest growth trend in the online gaming vertical as compared to other industries. This growth is attributed to rising trends in online gaming and e-sports. In order to store and retrieve web content without any lag, the cloud storage adjacent service segment is expected to hold the largest market share as compared to other services.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the cloud CDN market due to the presence of a large number of CDN vendors, highest internet penetration in the world, large customer base, and its acceptance of technology solutions.



Companies Mentioned:



Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Sa

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cachefly

Cdnetworks

Cedexis

Cloudflare, Inc.

Conviva

Ericsson

Fastly, Inc.

Google Inc.

Highwinds

Incapsula, Inc.

Internap Corporation

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks, Inc.

MaxCDN

Tata Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Type



8 Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Core Solution



9 Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Adjacent Service



10 Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Organization Size



11 Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Analysis, by Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Key Innovators



