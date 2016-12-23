sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.12.2016 | 17:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Intellectual Property Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2016-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Intellectual Property Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'Intellectual Property Rate Report 2017' analyzes the hourly rates of Attorneys specializing in Copyright, Patent and Trademark Litigation at over 200 Law Firms.

IP Rates will continue to climb in 2017 and forward due to the facts that 1) IP Matters typically command some of the highest legal fees of all engagements 2) IP Matters comprise over 10% of the US Federal Docket and 3) IP legal issues affect companies in every major industry, according to the Report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by AMLAW Group

2. Rates by Firm and by Practice within Firm

3. Rates by Company and Law Firm

4. Rates by Industry

5. Engagement Detail by Company, Firm and Nature of Suit

6. Engagement Detail by Firm, Company, and Nature of Suit

7. Relative Rate Ranking

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jp2jd/intellectual

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2016 PR Newswire