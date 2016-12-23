Integration Platform as a Service Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2021 - Increasing Awareness About iPaaS Among Enterprises - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Integration Platform as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The Integration Platform as a Service market is expected to grow from USD 528.0 Million in 2016 to USD 2,998.3 Million by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 41.5% during the forecast period. The demand for iPaaS is driven by factors such as the need for business agility, faster deployment & scalability, increasing awareness about iPaaS among enterprises globally, and reduced cost of ownership. The growing need of organizations to have an effective process for developing and managing enterprise applications is fueling the growth of the iPaaS industry across the globe.

The Integration Platform as a Service market has been segmented based on service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The application integration service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the cloud service orchestration segment is projected to have the largest market size in 2016 in the iPaaS market.

The iPaaS services offer capabilities such as Application Programming Interface (API) management, data integration, and real-time monitoring & integration that offer enterprises simplicity, visibility and business agility. The adoption of iPaaS services among the enterprises increased due to benefits such as improved scalability, lower infrastructure cost, faster deployments, improved productivity & performance, better control of critical applications, and decreased business downtime and losses.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2016, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Integration Platform as a Service market. Factors such as rising need for advanced integration services and shifting of workload to cloud environment are also driving the demand for iPaaS, globally.

