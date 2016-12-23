sprite-preloader
Samstag, 24.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,327 Euro		-0,184
-0,75 %
WKN: A0Q2S7 ISIN: CA89366H1038 Ticker-Symbol: 9TF 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSFORCE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRANSFORCE INC
TRANSFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSFORCE INC24,327-0,75 %