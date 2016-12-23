MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- TransForce Inc. (TSX: TFI)(OTCQX: TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to TFI International Inc. so as to reflect the increased geographic scope of its operations. The change of corporate name was approved by shareholders at a special meeting held on December 23, 2016, following which the Company filed and obtained Articles of Amendment effecting the change of name.

The Company's shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the name TFI International Inc. and under the new stock symbol TFII on December 30, 2016.

As previously announced, registered shareholders may continue to use their current share certificates and beneficial shareholders are not required to take any action.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across Canada and the United States through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

-- Package and Courier; -- Less-Than-Truckload; -- Truckload; -- Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX: TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.transforcecompany.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of TFI International. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for TFI International's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.

