relayr Announces Strategic Acquisition of Proximetry

relayr completes the acquisition of Proximetry, an Internet of Things software solutions company for device management at large scale

relayr, the global Enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) platform provider, announces strategic acquisition of Proximetry to propel their Industrial IoT initiatives forward; complete their full end-to-end technology stack; and expand their ability to deliver new solutions beyond their current focus of Manufacturing, Smart Buildings, Retail, and Retrofitting to include the Transportation and Energy/Utilities markets. In addition, this will expand relayr's already strong and growing partner ecosystem.

Today's acquisition, made possible by their recent Series B investment, highlights relayr's commitment to continued company growth and innovation. Along with the company's organic growth, the addition will grow relayr's global team by more than 50 people, and add offices in San Diego, and Katowice; achieving relayr CEO Josef Brunner's stated goal of increasing the company's current staff by 50% before the end of the year to accelerate product development.

Over a decade, Proximetry has built a strong and expansive partner and customer base across industrial vertical markets like smart cities, transportation, and utilities, using their device management capabilities, together with global industrial suppliers. Proximetry's technology will solidify relayr's capabilities in large-scale device management, security, and firmware management; and add a significant number of industrial protocols to their catalog.

The companies are working closely together to ensure a smooth integration of the technologies into one complete end-to-end IoT architecture. This end-to-end IoT technology stack - from the physical things, like machines, to sensors to gateways to cloud enablement to services - is key to successfully implementing the large-scale deployment of connected devices that is imperative to collecting, processing, and analyzing the big data in order to achieve the necessary business outcomes.

"The importance of this acquisition cannot be overstated," says Josef Brunner, relayr CEO and co-founder. "The addition of Proximetry technologies to our existing product portfolio will enable relayr to deliver unparalleled performance optimization, risk prevention, and uptime models to our customers. This is just one more step for us on the path to becoming the Industrial IoT Powerhouse."

relayr is a rapidly growing Enterprise IoT company, providing the enterprise middleware for the digital transformation of industries. As a thought leader in enterprise IoT, relayr develops sustainable IoT solutions, based on the OpenFog IoT reference architecture and its own stack.

relayr addresses the central challenge of the Internet of Things, digitizing physical objects, with an end-to-end development solution consisting of an IoT cloud platform that communicates from Any-to-Any (any service, any software, any platform, any sensor); open source software development kits; and a team of IoT experts to support rapid prototyping and implementation.

