Technavio analysts forecast the nurse call system market in the USto grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the nurse call system (NCS) market in the US for 2016-2020. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and acute care facilities (ACFs).

SNFs constitute the largest NCS market segment in the US. These facilities offer skilled nursing care to individuals recovering from long-term illnesses, in rehabilitation, or with acute degenerative disorders. SNFs are staffed with skilled nurses to care for the patients 24/7. All SNFs are mandated by the law to have working NCS in their facilities. This is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

"By technology, this market is divided into wired NCS and integrated wireless NCS, of which, over 80% of the market is occupied by the integrated wireless NCS segment. The main reason for this dominance is the low cost for NCS installation, higher level of system integration and support, and better patient mobility, compared to wired NCS. The adoption of technologies such as voice over internet protocol, and radio frequency are also increasing the demand for this product in the market," says Srinivas Sashidhar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the NCS market in the US:

Increasing establishment of ALFs and SNFs

Advances in technology

Growing demand for long-term adult care

Improved effectiveness of healthcare organizations

Increasing establishment of ALFs and SNFs

Currently, the life expectancy of humans is higher than ever before. Also, a lot of people live in a nuclear family setup where it is not always possible to give older people a high quality of care that they deserve. These factors have led to an increase in the number of ALFs and SNFs in the region.

SNFs set up in the US covers both long-term and short-term care, which has increased their demand among the older adult population. ALFs on the other hand is seeing an increased demand from the large number of individuals suffering from neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease. Ohio, Texas, Washington, and California are likely to bring in maximum revenue from this segment during the forecast period.

Advances in technology

Recently, the NCS industry has witnessed many technological innovations, which have resulted in the development of new and improved NCS. While initially only analog systems were available in the market, digital systems capable of wireless transmission is now available. Vendors are investing in R&D to develop products that are innovative to gain an advantage in the competitive market space.

"Tyco SimplexGrinnell, one of the prominent vendors in the market space, have introduced products that can be integrated with smartphones, pagers, electronic whiteboard displays, and other smart wearable devices. Ascom, one of the key vendors in this market is focusing on introducing technologically advanced products with features like wireless messaging, enhanced patient-to-staff voice communication, and assimilation with real-time locating systems. Such initiatives by important vendors will aid the market growth," says Srinivas.

Growing demand for long-term adult care

The US Census Bureau announced that there were 43.1 million individuals aged above 65 years in 2014. This number will only increase, thereby creating a new demand for long-term assisted living solutions. People aged above 65 years usually have age related illnesses like diabetes and blood pressure. Due to various external and genetic factors, a large number of people having dementia or Alzheimer's disease will also require round-the-clock care. These people will opt to stay in SNFs or ALFs to receive a high-quality healthcare and benefits. This will create a significant demand for NCSs in the forecast period.

Improved effectiveness of healthcare organizations

NCS are very essential in healthcare facilities as they help streamline and improve the quality of care by increasing the efficiency of the nursing staff. Studies have found that with efficient use of NCS, there is a marked improvement in patient safety and satisfaction. These systems enhance connectivity between patients and nursing staff members, thereby facilitating healthy communication lines which is very important for the patient. Overall, this results in the creation of a safe and healthy environment where patients receive timely and quality care, which improves the overall mental wellbeing of the patient.

