Wechsel im Senior Management Team von Newron

Mailand, Italien - 23. Dezember 2016 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron", SIX: NWRN), ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des zentralen Nervensystems (ZNS) und Schmerzen konzentriert, gibt heute bekannt, dass Dennis Dionne, seit 2015 Executive Director for Commercial Operations, zum 1. Januar 2017 als Vice President Commercial Affairs in das Senior Management Team des Unternehmens berufen wurde.

Dennis ist seit mehr als 25 Jahren in verantwortungsvollen Positionen in der pharmazeutischen Industrie tätig, darunter als Senior Sales and Marketing Manager für Johnson & Johnson und Franchise Marketing Director für Novartis. Dennis ist an Newron's US-Standort in New Jersey angesiedelt.

Dennis Dionne ersetzt im Senior Management Team Anders Haegerstrand. Anders wird das Unternehmen zum 30. Juni 2017 verlassen, um seine berufliche Karriere ausserhalb von Newron fortzusetzen.

Stefan Weber, CEO von Newron, kommentierte: "Wir danken Anders aufrichtig für seine Loyalität, sein Engagement und seinen Einsatz für Newron, und wünschen ihm für seine private und berufliche Zukunft alles Gute. Gleichzeitig heissen wir Dennis als neues Mitglied von Newron's Senior Management Team willkommen und freuen uns, auch in Zukunft mit ihm zusammen an der weiteren Entwicklung und der Umsetzung unserer globalen Vermarktungsstrategie zu arbeiten."

Über Newron Pharmaceuticals Newron (SIX: NWRN) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des Zentralen Nervensystems (ZNS) und Schmerzen konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago(R) (Safinamide) ist in der EU und der Schweiz für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. US WorldMeds besitzt die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Über Xadago(R) für die Parkinson-Krankheit hinaus verfügt Newron über eine starke Pipeline vielversprechender Behandlungen für Patienten mit seltenen Erkrankungen, die sich in unterschiedlichen Stadien der klinischen Entwicklung befinden. Dazu gehören Sarizotan für das Rett-Syndrom und Ralfinamide für Patienten mit bestimmten seltenen Schmerzindikationen. Newron entwickelt darüber hinaus NW-3509 als mögliche erste Begleittherapie zur Behandlung von Patienten mit Positivsymptomen der Schizophrenie. www.newron.com

