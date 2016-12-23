KBC Groep: KBC Group: Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

Press release

Brussels, 23 December 2016

Results of the capital increase of KBC Group NV for the employees and effects on the transparency obligations

The traditional annual capital increase reserved for the employees of KBC Group NV and its Belgian subsidiaries had, dd. 23 December 2016, the following effects on the share capital and the amount of shares/voting rights of KBC Group NV.

- The share capital increased by 991 883.52 EUR to 1 455 289 897.87 EUR.

- The total number of shares increased by 285 024 to 418 372 082 shares. The total number of

voting rights also increased by 285 024 to 418 372 082.

The most recent information on the share capital and the number of shares of KBC Group NV can be consulted on www.kbc.com .

