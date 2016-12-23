TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/23/16 -- As a result of changes to the Income Tax Act (Canada) effective January 1, 2017, an exchange of shares from one fund within a mutual fund corporation to another fund within the corporation will be treated as a disposition for tax purposes. Consequently, investors will realize a capital gain or loss on their securities if they switch out of any of the following classes of BMO Global Tax Advantage Funds Inc. (the GTAF Funds):

-- BMO Asian Growth and Income Class -- BMO Canadian Equity Class -- BMO Dividend Class -- BMO Global Dividend Class -- BMO Global Energy Class -- BMO Global Equity Class -- BMO Global Low Volatility ETF Class -- BMO Greater China Class -- BMO International Value Class -- BMO Short-Term Income Class -- BMO U.S. Equity Class -- BMO SelectClassr Income Portfolio -- BMO SelectClassr Balanced Portfolio -- BMO SelectClassr Growth Portfolio -- BMO SelectClassr Equity Growth Portfolio -- BMO Income ETF Portfolio Class -- BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio Class -- BMO Growth ETF Portfolio Class -- BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio Class

Prospectus Amendments

Amendments will be made to the prospectus for each of the GTAF Funds to indicate that the GTAF Funds are for investors who wish to hold their investment in a non-registered account and want to invest in a fund that shares capital losses (if any) and expenses with other funds within the same corporate structure after having considered their specific tax circumstances.

BMO Mutual Funds are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. Global Tax Advantage Funds are classes of BMO Global Tax Advantage Funds Inc., a separate entity managed by BMO Investments Inc.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts or prospectus of the mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

