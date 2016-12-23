Labor & Employment Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017 - ERISA Rates Highest of All Employment Rates - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Labor & Employment Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017" report to their offering.

The 'Labor & Employment Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017' details the Labor & Employment Law Firms and the hourly rates and fees paid to them for all type of matters including Employment, ERISA, Americans with Disabilities, Railway, Fair Labor Standards Act and others.

Rates are analyzed by hiring Company, Individual Firm, Firm Revenue Size Group (Top 10, 50, 100, 101-200) and Firms outside of those traditional rankings - Non-US Firms such as Magic Circle Firms, large Regionals, small and middle-market firms and boutiques. Additionally, the Report analyzes the data by City and Practice Areas to highlight geographical and practice-specific pricing differences.



ERISA Matters were the highest of all Labor & Employment Practice Areas, in terms of rates and total fees, according to the Report.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1) Rates by AMLAW Group



Section 2) Rates by Firm and by Practice within Firm



Section 3) Rates by Company and Law Firm



Section 4) Rates by Industry



Section 5) Engagement Detail by Company, Firm and Nature of Suit



Section 6) Engagement Detail by Firm, Company, and Nature of Suit



Section 7) Relative Rate Ranking



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6pghjm/labor_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716