Research and Markets - Global Speaker Market to Grow 19%, 2016-2020 with Beats, Bose & Sony Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Speaker Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global speakers market to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% during the period 2016-2020.

The Global Speakers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of multi-room streaming. The introduction of networked audio systems means the reduction in expense, efforts, and time, as all audio devices are wirelessly connected with technologies such as AirPlay, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi. These technologies separate a system's physical and logical connections, which means that a single network carries multiple channels, making it possible to make infrastructure changes relatively cheaply, quickly, and inexpensively. The growing trend of maintaining speakers in all rooms is expediting the growth of the speaker market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in number of smart homes. Many homes in developed nations such as the US and the UK are being remodeled to smart homes. A smart home consists of media and entertainment gadgets, consumer electronic devices, and other smart electronics that interact with each other through a home network. The demand for smart homes is driven by factors such as the go green policy, energy saving requirements, need for convenience, and connectivity between various devices. The demand for smart homes is also driven by government initiatives that promote smart homes for better living. Some of the solutions include the assistance of power line communication and the adoption of smart meters to conserve energy.

Key Vendors:



Beats Electronics

Bose

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sony



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading country



Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3p6swr/global_speaker

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716