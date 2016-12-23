Global Total Logistics Report 2017-2020 - Comprehensive Guide - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Logistics 2017 explores the structure of the logistics industry, highlighting prominent markets as well as examining their unique trends and developments. In addition, the report focuses on core factors impacting the industry including trade, consolidation strategies, supply chain technologies, risks and ethics.

Economic pressures, new technologies, changes in consumer demands and increasing supply chain risks are all factors that shape the logistics industry we know today.



This report offers a concise, easy to understand view of the industry. In addition, for the first time, the research has sized the total logistics market and is offering a breakdown of the industry by logistics market, as well as forecasts to 2020.



Exclusive highlights on risks in global supply chains:



- Traditional integrated manufacturing results in high levels of internal risk due to high levels of capital outlay and inventory holding.

- Extended supply chains are more vulnerable to external threats, but on the other hand, such networks have also dispersed risks to a number of markets by reducing centralization.

- Another factor that impacts significantly on the extent of disruption is the location of the event within the supply chain. The further upstream it occurs, the longer the disruption to supply.

- The characteristics of some supply chains make them more vulnerable to supply chain threats than others.



Exclusive highlights on the structure of the logistics industry:



- The global logistics industry has come about as a result of a confluence of demand-side and supply-side trends

- World trade has been very volatile over the past decade, with underlying development being driven - until very recently - by strong growth of export and import traffic from China and related economies.

- The world's economy is moving from globalisation to regionalisation of supply chains. This involves a transformation from East-West and West-East flows to complex networks of developed and emerging markets.

- Distribution strategies have been largely influenced by the trade-off between the cost of moving goods to market and the cost of holding inventories.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 What is shaping the global logistics markets

How has the industry evolved?How has the industry evolved?



2.0 An industry in transformation: Consolidation

Which strategies are having the most impact on the structure of the market?



3.0 Logistics market development by geography

How do logistics markets differ between regions and countries?



4.0 The emergence of logistics clusters

Where should distribution centres be located?



5.0 - 11.0 Logistics market insight

What are the trends and defining features of the freight forwarding, contract logistics, road freight, express, air cargo, shipping and rail & intermodal markets?



12.0 Total logistics market size and forecast

How big is the total logistics market and where do different markets sit within it?



13.0 Supply chain technologies

How are different supply chain technologies shaping the market?



14.0 Supply chain dynamics of vertical sectors

What are the supply chain dynamics of the automotive, spare parts, pharmaceutical, consumer and high tech sectors?



15.0 Risks in global supply chains

What are supply chain risks and how do you prepare for them?



16.0 The e-commerce logistics phenomenon

What has the impact of e-retailing been on logistics?



17.0 Supply chain innovation and disruption

Why is the supply chain ripe for disruption?



18.0 Ethical and sustainable supply chain strategies

Which environmental and legislative factors do businesses need to be aware of when developing supply chain strategies



